Magisterial inquiries law enacted

People will now have to file a police report and wait six months before requesting a magisterial inquiry.

On Friday, the president enacted a new law that removes the right of ordinary citizens to directly ask a magistrate for an inquiry. Instead, a person will have to file a police report and only after six months have lapsed can the person seek recourse at the Criminal Court, which will decide if a magisterial inquiry should be held.

In a statement, the justice ministry said the law change “forms part of a broader series of justice reforms implemented by the government, reforms that underscore an unprecedented national commitment to enhancing access to justice and upholding the rule of law”.

Parliament approved the controversial bill on 2 April, with 37 government MPs voting in favour and 30 opposition MPs voting against.

During the committee stage, MPs debated and agreed on minor changes to the legal amendment. Among the changes was the removal of the Attorney General’s oversight on the appointment of court experts.

The Nationalist Party had voted against the bill during its first reading—an unorthodox move but one intended to show its complete opposition to the proposed amendments.

Meanwhile, anti-corruption group Repubblika described the bill as a direct assault on the rule of law.