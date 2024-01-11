Ta’ Xbiex terraced houses falling like dominoes with PA’s blessing

A row of terraced houses in Ta’ Xbiex is falling like dominoes to make way for seven-storey apartment blocks with the Planning Authority’s blessing.

The PA is set to approve the demolition of another terraced house in Triq il-Kosbor almost a year after approving two other developments despite objections by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage.

The new development will effectively seal the fate of the area that was dominated by terraced houses.

Moreover, another pencil development which could have a similar domino effect is being proposed in another row of terraced houses in Triq il-Watar. Another similar application has been presented in Triq il-Halg.

The property earmarked for demolition in Triq il-Kosbor forms part of the housing estate that was built in the 1970s. It is part of a row of six terraced houses built of similar design and proportions, separated by discernible green spaces.

The application was presented by Josef Dimech.

On the same street, the Planning Authority last year approved two similar applications, one presented by Joseph Portelli’s Excel Limited and another by Fijo Masrija Ltd.

Both applications were approved despite strong objections by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage.

After its objections were ignored, the heritage watchdog has now issued its clearance for the latest proposed development, which is slated for approval.

The case officer report itself refers to the previous approval by saying that the proposed design of the latest project is identical to what was approvedon the adjacent site.

In its objection to the previous developments, the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had noted that the buildings in the area have a “degree of architectural value” as part of a legible streetscape. “These houses and apartment blocks are laid out with an evident degree of formality, juxtaposing open spaces and built volumes, with contained heights and standardised design, reflecting a clear and coherent vision for urban design.”

The SCH said this kind of urban design was a “significant aspect of architecture”, and reminded that landscapes and groups of buildings fall within the definition of cultural heritage as according to Article 2 of the Cultural Heritage Act.

The Fijo Masrija development was approved following slight changes to the design, after the PA’s planning commission expressed concern that a proposed facade did not respect the street’s “existing design and rhythm”, running counter to the SPED. In a subsequent meeting, the development was approved following changes which retained the same height.

That first approval triggered the approval of another six-storey block proposed by mega-developer Joseph Portelli’s Excel Limited. Even this project was opposed by the SCH for the same reasons.

The PA’s case officer had also recommended a refusal because the glass railing proposed on the facade did not relate to the existing site context and surrounding area. But this problem was addressed in new plans to replace the square apertures with arched ones and the application was approved.

Both applications were approved before a landmark court decision which overruled the approval of a five-storey development in a row of townhouses in Santa Lucija, another post war town characterised by uniform rows of houses interspersed with green spaces.

In the meantime, another application for another similar development has been presented by United Developments Ltd, to replace another terraced house in Triq il-Watar with a similar seven storey development. The application refers to the potential height of neighbouring properties. Another application presented by JS Dimech Ltd envisages the demolition of two terraced houses in Triq Il-Halg to make way for ten apartments and two maisonettes.