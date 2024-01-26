Ċaqnu’s Żabbar project gets traditional touch in new plans

Charles Polidano’s architects have presented photomontages depicting a row of five storey residential blocks along Triq ix-Xghajra on land added to the development zone in 2006.

The urban spawl in this semi-rural part of Zabbar presently characterised by traditional two storey farmhouses is only somewhat mitigated by the proposed use of traditional balconies and vernacular features in the new buildings.

The proposed development is spread on 3,853sq.m. of land.

The zoning application setting planning parameters for development on the site along Triq ix-Xghajra and Triq Agatha Barbara was presented in 2019 and is still being assessed.

The site includes a vernacular building constructed over two floors and connected to an adjacent townhouse located outside of the site, through an arch that crosses an alleyway separating the two buildings.

The latest photomontages foresee the retention of the vernacular building which will be preserved alongside the neighbouring alley way as recommended by the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.

The development which includes the use of traditional Maltese balconies, is also terraced from three floors in the area currently fronting the rural alley to five floors with the top two receded.

But the development will change the rural character of this part of Zabbar by introducing a row of densely built residential units on a site characterised by a large rubble wall and prickly pear trees. The impact on the side facing the ODZ countryside is partly mitigated by a green wall.

The site had previously been considered for a Lidl supermarket development in 2006, extending further into the Outside Development Zone (ODZ). However, the application was ultimately withdrawn following a recommendation for refusal by the case officer.