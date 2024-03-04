Five storey block proposed along Dingli street born in protest

A five-storey residential block is being proposed along Triq il-Kappella Medjevali, a controversial street built by Infrastructure Malta in 2021 amid protests by Moviment Graffitti.

The application presented by Angelica Stafrace, who owns the site, foresees the development of the 184sq.m undeveloped land parcel which currently includes a number of fruit trees.

Although inside the development zone, the proposed residential block is within the buffer zone of the medieval Santa Duminka chapel. The chapel enjoys Grade 1 protection and the proposed development is just 17m away.

The site earmarked for the development was not connected to the road network before the new road was built.

Plans foresee the excavation of a reservoir, the development of garages and a shop at street level, six apartments on the overlying three levels and a receded penthouse on the fifth floor.

Back in 2021 Infrastructure Malta claimed the new road, which created an entrance and exit in Sqaq il-Muzew and Daħlet is-Sienja, was essential for emergency services to access these areas. But Graffitti had warned that the new road would pave the way for residential development in the area.

The works on the new road were carried out in the absence of planning permits because it had been included in local plans after being schemed in the 1960s and because a legal notice dating back to 2008, exempts state bodies from seeking permits for the development of schemed roads.