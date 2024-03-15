ERA gives go-ahead on ‘sanctioning’ illegal Grotta nightclub

The Environment and Resources Authority has issued its clearance for a planning application to regularise extensive illegalities in the Grotta nightclub encroaching on the protected Wied ix-Xlendi watershed, an Area of High Landscape Value.

The clearance was issued in agreement with the owners for the removal of a balcony projecting onto the protected Lunzjata valley, the removal of various ornamental alien species, and the removal of hard paved areas at the lower part of the valley.

The agreement also stipulates that all lighting and sound systems are to be directed inwards, away from the valley, with works carried out from within the site itself sothere is no need for mechanised access through the valley.

Following ERA’s clearance, a final decision by the Planning Authority is now expected shortly.

The application to regularise the disco was presented ten years ago by George Said, after a failed attempt to regularise the extensive illegalities through a development notification order.

The Grotta disco, situated on the downhill stretch of road linking Victoria with Xlendi, is subject to two pending enforcement orders dating back to 1997 and 1999. The first order refers to “additions and alterations” made without a permit. The order issued in 1999 refers to various illegal structures, including stores, bars, a pizzeria, terraces, steps and rooms found between the entrance and the protected valley along the entire length of the complex.

The owners had appealed against the enforcement order. But the appeal was suspended, pending the sanctioning application.

Part of the present complex is covered by a permit issued in 1986. In 1994 MEPA approved a large gazebo to replace a deteriorated wooden gazebo on top of the existing dance floor, and to create another covered dance floor to cater for winter and summer seasons. No further permits were issued by the Planning Authority.

The Lunzjata valley where the disco is located, is scheduled and therefore protected against development. The short-lived planning reform undertaken by the Gonzi administration in 2011 had precluded the PA from regularising illegalities in scheduled sites like this one, but this provision was removed in a revamp of planning laws undertaken in 2015.