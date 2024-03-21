NGO Għawdix calls on government to hasten restoration of Fort Chambray

The Gozo conservation society Għawdix has called on Chambray Fort developer Michael Caruana and the Maltese government to seize the opportunity to breathe life back into Fort Chambray, with the semi-developed complex yet to be fully restored.

“After two decades since the signing of the agreement, Fort Chambray stands not only as a poignant ruin but also as a symbol of unfulfilled promises,” Għawdix said.

Despite clear stipulations for public access outlined in the 2004 agreement, the gates of the historic monument remain closed to the public. “In light of recent developments, including the submission of application PA/03884/23 for the screening process to restart phase 3 of the project, there is renewed hope for the revival of Fort Chambray,” Għawdix said.

The application proposes the rehabilitation of the existing Naval Bakery and Polverista, along with restoration and reinstatement works.

“Its restoration to its former glory not only honours our rich history but also enriches the cultural landscape for generations to come.

“The potential for Fort Chambray to once again open its doors to the public is not merely a matter of historical significance; it is a testament to our commitment to preserve and celebrate our heritage. We urge all stakeholders involved to prioritise this endeavour and work collaboratively towards a future where Fort Chambray stands as a beacon of cultural pride and a cherished destination for locals and visitors alike.”