PA approves Għaxaq shopping mall in principle

The Planning Authority has approved in principle the construction of a massive shopping mall by Schembri Barbros Ltd in Għaxaq set to include 17,500sqm of retail shops over three levels.

But final approval will be conditional on clearance by Transport Malta and Infrastructure Malta for a new roundabout junction in front of the shopping complex, for which the developers have to pay in full.

During the meeting, the developers’ architect proposed that when determining the planning gain contribution, which is to be established at a later stage when a full permit is issued, the PA should “consider” allocating a part of this sum for the junction improvement. But the board refused to take any decision on the matter at this stage.

The mall will replace the Schembri Barbros batching plant along Triq Tal-Barrani. The 35,767sqm site consists of the batching plant, the existing Lidl supermarket, its parking areas at the back and on the side, and several existing retail outlets on the service road.

It also emerged during the meeting that the developer is currently finding another site to relocate the batching plant to, but no alternative site was identified during the meeting. During the processing of the application ERA has made it clear that any future application to relocate the industrial plants in the area has to be assessed on its own merits and the approval of the shopping mall should not be construed as a commitment for displacing industrial activity on another site.

The roundabout is being proposed instead of a traffic-light junction on the Tal-Barrani road at the intersection between Żejtun and the Schembri Barbros plant. Tal-Barrani is a four-lane arterial road, heavily used by vehicular traffic coming from and going to the southernmost villages of Malta.

According to the latest plans, the retail and leisure complex will be built over three floors (10.5m) on a footprint of 14,220sqm. Two levels of underground parking are set to accommodate 1,014 parking spaces.

Apart from shops, the shopping hub will include a 2,500sqm underground gymnasium and a 700sqm childcare centre. The upper floor will include 7,000sqm of food and beverage outlets. The project envisages a total floor area of 18,700sqm dedicated to retail. The existing Lidl supermarket will be retained and enlarged.

The Commercial Hub building will be set back by approximately 54 metres from the road alignment. The main building will be on two floors and a receded third floor, with an overall height of 10.5 metres.

Board member Romano Cassar, who was the only board member to vote against, insisted that the outline permit should only be issued after the closure of a pending enforcement notice on a site adjacent to the proposed supermarket. Cassar argued that by issuing the permit before this issue is resolved, the board was “sending the wrong message” to other developers with similar illegalities.

But the permit was issued on the condition that this problem is resolved before a full development application is issued. The enforcement order issued in 2023 refers to the change of use from agricultural land to an open storage area and the opening of two access points leading to the batching plant.