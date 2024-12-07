Asphalting works start on Marsalforn Road Project

Asphalting works have begun on a new road built to divert traffic to and from Marsalforn.

The works on Triq Ġorg Pisani are part of the Marsalforn Road Project, a long-anticipated road widening effort.

The project aims to create an alternative route to Marsalforn, reducing traffic flow through Victoria while bringing the roads up to modern safety standards.

Whie visiting the works, Gozo minister Clint Camilleri explained that the first phase of the project includes works on Triq Ġorġ Pisani and reconstruction efforts on Triq Patri Giancintu Camenzuli. The second phase involves the reconstruction of Triq il-Kappuċċini and Triq Marsalforn.

“With these two projects, traffic congestion will be significantly alleviated. In the heart of our villages and towns, we must prioritize people, not vehicles. However, this can only happen if we construct and provide the necessary alternatives.”

According to Camilleri, this road is projected to open for the first time in February of next year. Once opened, nearly all traffic to and from Marsalforn will be rerouted through it.

Works on Triq Ġorġ Pisani began after workers excavated the area. The work on Triq Ġorġ Pisani included trenching to lay water, electricity and sewage services, as well as stormwater culverts.

Historical heritage had been discovered on site and preserved during the excavation. Water reservoirs, which will be rused, and Roman-era walls and remains were discovered in Triq Ġorġ Pisani and Triq Patri Giancitu Camenzuli.

The excavation works were carried out under the supervision of the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage.