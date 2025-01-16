53 new dwellings approved near Dingli cemetery

The Planning Authority has approved 53 dwellings and 106 garages over three levels close to the Dingli cemetery on the road leading from the village to the cliffs.

The land, which includes a farmhouse approved in 2002, had been added to the development zone in the rationalisation exercise conducted in 2006.

The local plan designates the site for two storey developments. However, the area had been designated as a residential area with a height of three floors (12.3 metres) in the zoning application approved in 2022.

Although now located within the development zone, the new block will overlook terraced fields, garigue and the coastal cliffs.

The development proposed by Ciantar Properties Limited was approved by the Planning Commission in December after changes were made to ensure that the building design overlooking the ODZ is more fitting to the rural area. The façade facing the ODZ will be finished in exposed franka stone.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage which was initially objecting to the development also gave its clearance after the changes.

More than 200 objections had been filed against this development.