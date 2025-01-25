Old people’s home, mall proposed instead of Naxxar quarry site

A Naxxar quarry could be turned into a major mixed-use development featuring industrial, commercial, and residential spaces.

The site owned by Carmel Vella Limited currently hosts concrete and asphalt batching plants and a concrete brick plant.

A recently submitted planning application proposed demolishing all existing structures on the site and excavating it to level the ground.

The site is located off Labour Avenue in Naxxar, opposite the educational complex that houses the Higher Secondary school.

The proposed mixed-use development includes extensive warehousing facilities below ground level, retail and restaurant space with outdoor seating on the ground floor, and a residential care home and clinic built over five floors. It also includes a car park with 625 bays, along with external landscaped parks and piazzas.

This development follows other proposals for the redevelopment of quarries and batching plants located outside the development zone.

These include a proposed shopping mall and supermarket on the site of a batching plant in a rural area of Ħaż-Żebbuġ, just off Mdina Road, as well as an approved shopping mall replacing a batching plant behind the Lidl supermarket in Ġaxaq.

If approved, the care home for the elderly would become the fourth such facility to be approved in Naxxar in the past two decades.