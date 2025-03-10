Moviment Graffitti condemns Malta’s planning appeals law in new video

Activist group Moviment Graffitti has released a video showing the consequences of Malta’s flawed planning appeals law, which continues to allow large-scale construction projects to proceed even while under legal appeal.

Many environmental groups have criticised Prime Minister Robert Abela for failing to reform the legislation, despite his repeated pledges since 2023.

The group warns that the current legal framework allows developers to complete controversial projects before final rulings are made, effectively rendering appeals useless.

A key example showcased in the video is the development in Sannat, near Ta’ Ċenć, where developer Joseph Portelli and his associates have built hundreds of apartments.

Moviment Graffitti argues that this project has caused significant environmental damage and was approved despite clear planning violations.

Under the existing system, construction can begin even while an appeal is in progress. In Sannat, the Planning Authority (PA) and the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal (EPRT) ignored breaches, including the construction of pools in Outside Development Zones (ODZ) and illegal penthouses.

Although the Court of Appeal later ruled these elements illegal and revoked their permits, the project had already been completed.

In July 2024, Portelli and his associates applied to sanction the very penthouses that had been declared illegal. The PA then reissued permits, reversing the court’s decision.

Moviment Graffitti warns that this loophole is not isolated to Sannat. Similar cases have occurred in Mistra, Qala, Mellieħa, and Xewkija.

The activist group is calling for immediate amendments to the planning appeals law, including protecting citizens’ right to appeal planning decisions effectively, allowing adequate time for appeals to be processed before work begins, and preventing construction on projects that are still under legal challenge.

Moviment Graffitti said that failure to implement these reforms is enabling a “developers’ coup” that undermines Malta’s legal and planning frameworks.

The group vowed to continue its resistance against unchecked construction and called on the government to prioritise genuine planning reforms over fast-tracked legislative changes that serve developers’ interests.

