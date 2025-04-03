Private school wants to relocate to ODZ site in San Ġwann

A private school is being proposed on 2,628sq.m of agricul­tural land, opposite the roundabout facing the Liquid Club in San Gwann.

The ODZ site is at the intersection between Triq tal-Balal and Triq l-Ibrag. The new school will be located 100 me­tres away from the St Michael Foundation School, also sit­uated outside the development zone.

The proposal is being put forward by Newark School, which plans to relocate from its current premises in Paris­io Street, Sliema.

As proposed, the development will consist of a four-sto­rey building overlying basement parking. It will include five nursery classes accommodating 93 children and 26 classes from Kinder 1 to Year 11, each hosting up to 26 students, for a total of 769 students. The educational facility will also feature a multipurpose hall, a library, science and IT labs, a substation, and other ancillary facilities.

Newark does not own the site but has been authorised to carry out the proposed development through an agree­ment with the private owner. In 2023, the Planning Au­thority approved the relocation of an agricultural store on the same farm after the original structure was removed due to roadworks. The application had been presented by a registered farmer.

The local plan limits development on agricultural land to structures and uses essential to agriculture. However, the Strategic Plan for the Environment and Development (SPED) allows certain developments such as schools, hos­pitals, and homes for the elderly in ODZ areas – but only as a last resort, after proponents have considered urban sites.