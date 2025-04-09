12-storey development looming over Xemxija

Xemxija Estates Limited, a company owned by Charles and Paul Polidano, has submitted a zoning application to remove a planned but never-constructed passageway connecting Triq is-Simar and Triq Radet ir-Roti in Xemxija.

The proposed passageway would have divided a plot they own in Xemxija, currently home to ruins, vegetation, and natural land, which is also designated for a 12-storey development surrounded by open spaces, as outlined in a separate application submitted by the same company.

How the zoning application will move the goalposts

The proposed road in the local plan was meant to connect Triq Radet ir-Roti and Triq is-Simar and would have divided the plot into two equal areas, designated in the local plan as Site A and Site B. Instead, the zoning application proposes two passageways linking the two existing streets, which would pass on either side of the plot.

As it stands, Site B is mostly vacant, while Site A includes several existing buildings as well as part of the plot. If the zoning application is approved, the two proposed passageways would increase Site B’s size to include the entire plot, while Site A would be restricted to the area of the existing buildings.

This would pave the way for a larger mixed-use development, surrounded by roads on each side, covering a considerably larger area.

Moreover, the local plan currently only allows non-residential commercial development on Site B, provided it is developed comprehensively. No such development is permitted on Site A. The local plan also permits the application of the ‘floor area ratio mechanism’ on this site, as long as the resulting buildings do not exceed four floors above the higher street level. This would allow for the development of a high-rise building that takes advantage of the site’s topography, situated on a hill.

12-Storey development proposed in parallel application

The plot is already earmarked for a 12-storey mixed-use development located between Triq Radet ir-Roti and Triq is-Simar, as outlined in a separate application submitted last year. Originally, the application was limited to the excavation of the site to make way for a seven-storey underground car park, which was described as the first phase of a comprehensive development. However, recently submitted plans show a 12-storey development, which includes padel courts, a food market, and a fitness and treatment centre.

The zoning application also foresees the inclusion of a hotel among the commercial developments that could be allowed on the site.

Traffic impact

The approval of mega developments in this area, which include the already approved Mistra Heights development, is expected to aggravate the traffic bottleneck in Xemxija.

Back in 2013, when the Mistra Heights development was renewed for the first time, Transport Malta noted that “in the absence of an alternative bypass, in order to alleviate the strain on the existing transportation route, the draconian measure would be to halt all development in Xemxija and Mellieha altogether.” But the report dismissed this option as “not viable” and proposed to “speed up the provision of alternative transportation routes” in the area.

Previous plans to address this issue by constructing a bypass or a tunnel cutting across the pristine Manikata area under a PN administration were dropped following protests by farmers and environmentalists.