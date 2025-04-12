Enemalta proposes public park and car park near Qajjenza oil terminal

Enemalta has submitted plans to develop a public park and car park near the Qajjenza oil terminal.

The car park, which will accommodate 104 cars and will be covered by solar panels, is proposed for the rear of the oil terminal, while the afforested park is planned for a plot of undeveloped land between the oil terminal and the former LPG facility.

Earlier this year, the LPG facility was zoned for a mix of public and private office and residential development, with the area fronting the sea being retained as open space.

The park is also set to include a commercial area featuring a snack bar, a kitchen, and seating areas with chairs and tables.

The oil terminal itself is not included in the plans.

The terminal had been earmarked as the site of the Siċċa project, which was launched before the 2022 general election. The project was set to include 18,000 square metres of recreational spaces and serve as a hub for the blue and circular economy, giving the area a new lease of life.

A permit for decommissioning the oil tanks was only issued last year. The permit included a decommissioning plan that involved the careful removal of contaminants from the area.

Moreover, 12 tanks used to store heavy fuel oil, along with surrounding pipelines, will be cleaned of waste oils and debris before being dismantled.