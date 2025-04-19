Ta’ Qali to get sewage treatment plant… on agricultural land

Farmers tilling government land in Ta’ Qali woke up recently to an unpleasant surprise – a notice affixed to a wall told them their agricultural leases were being terminated.

The reason – government is planning to build a sewage treatment plant to provide water for the National Park project.

Park manager Winston Pirotta, an engineer, explained that the new waste water treatment plant is part of the major afforestation initiative undertaken by the Transport Ministry.

The idea is to supply all the irrigation systems in the Ta’ Qali National Park with up to 1,200 cubic metres of appropriately treated water per day. The water will be reclaimed from the existing sewage network, Pirotta said. The areas that will be supplied with the water include the formal garden, the farmers market, the concert area and the picnic area.

When asked why this specific site was chosen and whether non-agricultural land was considered Pirotta explained the site was chosen for three reasons – its proximity to the Malta National Park, its proximity to the main sewer, and its distance from any nearby residents.

“Thus, an area in Ta’ Qali, close to a main sewer connection, which is not in proximity of residential area, such as Attard and Mosta, was chosen,” he said.

Asked whether the impact on farmers tilling the land was considered, Pirotta insisted the chosen land parcel is government property and will be used to ensure a “sustainable future to Malta’s largest park/green area”.

But in a nod to farmers in the area he also suggested that the water produced will also be supplied to farmers in the area.

“The design of the treatment plant will take into consideration the possibility of providing irrigation water, not only to the park itself, but also to farmers. This is to ensure the maximum usage of the water generated,” he said.

MaltaToday understands that the land in question is split in small plots tilled by around 12 different famers. A variety of vegetables and fruit trees are grown in the area.

Farmers who spoke to MaltaToday also fear a negative impact on neighbouring vines in proximity to the new plant due to shading. They expressed concern on the increase of traffic, noise and possibly odours in the area once the plant is built.

When told that the water could also be used to cater for their needs, they said that it makes more sense to build reservoirs to collect rain water under the park’s carparks and to connect farmers with the new water distribution system.

They also believe that the project is linked to the development of an extensive lawn for the park’s concert area.

“Someone decided to build a concert area with a lawn and now they are trying to find a solution on how to water it,” one farmer said.

A planning application still has to be presented for the development to take place.