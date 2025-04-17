St Paul’s Bay council warns against ‘savage’ development in Xemxija

The St Paul’s Bay council is strongly objecting to a zoning application changing the goal posts for development on a large undeveloped 7,000sq.m plot in Xemxija.

The local plan currently foresees the creation of a passageway to connect Triq Radet ir-Roti and Triq is-Simar dividing an 11,000sq.m plot into two equal areas. These are designated in the local plan as Site A and Site B.

While Site A, which includes a number of existing villas, is earmarked exclusively for residential development, Site B is earmarked for the creation of ‘neighbourhood centre’ which can include up to 1,100sq.m of commercial development.

Instead, the zoning application presented by Xemxija Estates Limited – a company owned by Charles and Paul Polidano – proposes two passageways linking the two existing streets. These would pass on either side of an enlarged plot covering the entire undeveloped portion. In the application, this plot is now earmarked for a mix of commercial and residential developments.

In its objection, the council describes the proposed zoning as “savage intensification” of development in Xemxija, warning that the proposed development would drastically alter the character of the area, undermining the idea of a quiet villa zone.

The council referred to a parallel application presented on the same site by the same company for the development of seven underground parking levels, a ground floor and 11 floors above ground, resulting in a towering 19-floor residential complex that would dominate the area.

The council also noted the lack of transparency in the application, which does not specify the number of flats being proposed.

The council pointed out that this was a far cry from the original vision in the North West Local Plan (NWLP), which aimed to preserve the low-density villa character of the site.

“The proposal seeks to introduce a high-density, high-rise complex in an area that was always intended for low-rise residential development,” the council said. “This will destroy the existing residential character of Xemxija and undermine the local plan’s vision for the area.”

Council concerned with traffic impact

The council also raised concerns about the infrastructure impact, noting that the existing road network could not support the volume of traffic generated by the development’s seven-storey underground parking.

The excavation required for the project – estimated at 30,000 cubic metres of material – would necessitate the removal of approximately 7,100 truckloads of earth, raising concerns about logistics, environmental impact, and disruption to the surrounding area.

Additionally, the council expressed concern on the geological risk posed by excavations, particularly the potential destabilisation of the clay layer that supports surrounding villas. The council argued that the excavation could cause movement in the underlying rock strata, affecting neighbouring properties.

The development would also require an extensive stormwater catchment, further exacerbating the geological risks. The council expressed concerns that the existing sewage and drinking water networks, designed for low-density villa development, would be incapable of supporting the scale of the proposed project. The council’s objection was prepared by architect Mariello Spiteri.