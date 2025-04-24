PA approves 15-storey hotel on Sliema Strand

The Planning Authority has unanimously approved a 15-storey hotel proposed by developer Carlo Stivala at the intersection of the Strand and Triq San Vincenz.

Part of the site lies within the Urban Conservation Area (UCA), which had prompted the Planning Board in March to ask for the removal of two rooms.

Despite this minimal change, the hotel will still rise nine floors above the adjoining row of three-storey townhouses on Triq San Vincenz and will reach 15 storeys on the Strand and on the section of Triq San Vincenz outside the UCA boundary.

The PA had already approved a nine-storey residential development belonging to Michael Stivala in 2019; that permit, although still valid, has never been executed.

Astrid Vella of Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar criticised the board for ignoring the cumulative impact on traffic, noise and shading of adjacent UCA properties. She argued that the application should have been screened for these impacts, as required for sites over 5,000sq.m.

Vella also lambasted the PA for allowing the internal demolition of the townhouse overlooking the Strand, which she claims dates back to 1815.

PA CEO Johann Buttigieg countered that the site measures 3,900sq.m – below the 5,000sq.m threshold – and therefore does not require such screening.