University asked to provide parking facilities as part of proposed sports complex

The University of Malta has been asked to address concerns raised by the Gżira local council on the lack of parking provisions within its grounds before a decision is taken on the development of new sports facilities.

The planning board this morning postponed its decision to a later stage.

It also called on the developer to install solar panels after consulting with the university’s own Institute of Renewable Energy.

University representatives insisted that they were precluded by the local plan from creating new parking spaces, not to increase traffic congestion in the area.

But the board decided to overrule the local plan policy and directed the university to develop car park facilities.

Gżira mayor Conrad Borg Manche, who sat on the board as a local representative, said parking spaces in Gżira were being taken by students and other users of the university.

The application envisages the construction of a new Institute of Physical Education and Sport (IPES) to replace the existing Alumni Gymnasium.

The new building will include six squash courts, showers and ancillary facilities, a multi-purpose sports hall, lecture rooms, research laboratories and offices.

A new spectator’s stand will be constructed with enough seating to accommodate 600 spectators on the lower level with another 416 on the upper level. Under the new stand an indoor running track, showers, two performance laboratories and rehabilitation treatment rooms will also be developed.

The existing football ground will be refurbished, together with the inclusion of a new eight-lane athletics track to international standards.

In a subsequent phase, two new basketball pitches, a volleyball pitch as well as two additional outdoor tennis courts will be added. An application for these works has yet to be submitted.