Townsquare high-rise planning process must start afresh

An appeals tribunal for the Planning Authority has revoked a permit for the Sliema Townsquare project, saying the process will have to start afresh due to the inadequacy of the studies for the project.

The tribunal said the social impact assessment was found to be inadequate.

The decision was described by environmental activist Claire Bonello as "encouraging".

The Planning Authority board had narrowly approved the construction and development of a 38-storey tower in Sliema back in 2016.

The Townsquare project, comprising 159 residential units, 4,719 square metres of offices, 8,241 square metres of commercial space and 748 parking spaces, was set to become Malta’s tallest building.

The project, approved with seven votes in favour and six against, would also increase traffic in Sliema by 3,500 cars a day.

Planning Authority chairman Vince Cassar had described the project as an exaggerated high-rise.

The project’s environmental impact assessment said it expected residents in the area to keep windows shut to minimize noise during the works, which will exceed 96 decibels – a level considered to be substantial. The excavation phase, which will take 10 months, will see 28 trucks passing every day through Sliema. Construction is expected to take four years.

Ħondoq back to the drawing board

In a continuation of a 16-year saga over a residential and yacht marina development earmarked for Ħondoq ir-Rummien in Gozo, the Planning Tribunal decided to send back the plans to the drawing board.

In 2016, the Planning Authority had unanimously refused the application but the developer appealed.

In its decision today, the tribunal reprimanded the authority for refusing to accept fresh plans filed by the applicant on the basis that these had been received late. The tribunal did not enter into the merits of the project, insisting it had to be re-assessed on the basis of the fresh plans.

Qala mayor Paul Buttigieg, a long-standing opponent of the project, expressed disappointment for the setback after 16 years.

The project was to include a deluxe 5-star hotel with 110 bedrooms, 20 self-catering villas, 60 apartments serviced by the hotel, 203 apartments, 1,249 underground parking spaces, a village centre – which was to include a church and shops – and a yacht marina for approximately 100 to 150 berths.