Sand replenishment exercise to see selected beaches temporarily closed

St George’s Bay in St Julian’s and Perched Beach in Bugibba will be temporarily closed to the public on Monday and Tuesday as authorities engage in a sand replenishment exercise, the Malta Tourism Authority said on Sunday.

The exercise is being carried out by the MTA in collaboration with the Foundation for Tourism Zones Development.

The MTA said that as a result of the operation, the two bays would be closed on the 14 and 15 May.

It added that on the Wednesday, and possibly Thursday, St George’s Bay would remain closed to the public, with the adjacent road being closed to traffic, including parking.

“At various fixed points, the District Police will be coordinating the traffic in the area through traffic police and foot patrols,” the MTA said, adding that the exercise would be subject to weather conditions.

“The MTA is committed towards continuously improving the quality of Malta's offer, and is in fact carrying out this project because it recognizes the importance of safeguaring our beaches.”