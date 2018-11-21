PA refuses Villa Bonici development

The Planning Authority has refused an application for the construction of a boutique hotel, an old people's residence, offices and residential development on the grounds of Villa Bonici in Sliema.

The application foresaw the development of 65% of the 7,470sq.m site while retaining 4,030sq.m as open space.

The case officer had recommended the refusal of the application because the local plan approved in 2006 requires a development brief to set the development parameters for this before any development is approved on the site.

Since the land is private it has never been clear whether the development brief should be prepared by the developers or by the Planning Authority.

In fact, in 2015 the owners had submitted an application proposing “a development brief” on the 11,500sq.m site. But the nomenclature of the application was later changed to a request for an outline permit.

The master plan envisaged the development of the existing garden and villa into a boutique hotel, elderly residence, offices and apartments.

The master plan indicated that numerous blocks will be constructed within the gardens, whilst the main architectural features, the existing villa, garden walkways, the ornate gateway, nymphaeum and fountain

where to be retained. However, no details regarding proposed heights, massing, parking and transportation issues, environmental issues have been submitted.

The Sliema local council had objected to the application.