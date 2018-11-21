menu

PA refuses Villa Bonici development

An application for the construction of a boutique hotel, an old people's residence, offices and residential development on the grounds of Villa Bonici in Sliema has been refused by the Planning Authority

james
21 November 2018, 12:03pm
by James Debono

The Planning Authority has refused an application for the construction of a boutique hotel, an old people's residence, offices and residential development on the grounds of Villa Bonici in Sliema.

The application foresaw the development of 65% of the 7,470sq.m site while retaining 4,030sq.m as open space.

The case officer had recommended the refusal of the application because the local plan approved in 2006 requires a development brief to set the development parameters for this before any development is approved on the site.

Since the land is private it has never been clear whether the development brief should be prepared by the developers or by the Planning Authority.

The application had catered for a boutique hotel, an old people's residence, offices and residential development
The application had catered for a boutique hotel, an old people's residence, offices and residential development

In fact, in 2015 the owners had submitted an application proposing “a development brief” on the 11,500sq.m site. But the nomenclature of the application was later changed to a request for an outline permit.

The master plan envisaged the development of the existing garden and villa into a boutique hotel, elderly residence, offices and apartments.

The master plan indicated that numerous blocks will be constructed within the gardens, whilst the main architectural features, the existing villa, garden walkways, the ornate gateway, nymphaeum and fountain

where to be retained. However, no details regarding proposed heights, massing, parking and transportation issues, environmental issues have been submitted.

The Sliema local council had objected to the application.

James Debono is MaltaToday's chief reporter on environment, planning and land use issues, ...
More in Townscapes
PA refuses Villa Bonici development

PA refuses Villa Bonici development
James Debono
Australia Hall: Developers could pitch for eight-storey development

Australia Hall: Developers could pitch for eight-storey development
James Debono
Swatar farmland targeted for seven-storey development

Swatar farmland targeted for seven-storey development
James Debono
Shops leading to Valletta’s Victoria Gate to get facelift

Shops leading to Valletta’s Victoria Gate to get facelift
MaltaToday Staff
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe