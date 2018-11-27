Paceville high-rise on Augustinians’ land set for approval

A 12-storey hotel on land owned by the Augustinian Order in Paceville is set for approval despite the concerns by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage that the development “will dwarf” a scheduled convent and the St Rita chapel.

The development, proposed by Bay Street Holdings – whose owners include George Muscat of GAP Holdings and Paul Camilleri – is located in a residential buffer zone where buildings are limited to four storeys.

The development is being recommended for approval by the Planning Directorate on the basis of a hotel heights policy approved in 2014. A final decision will be taken by the Planning Board on 6 December.

The project will take place on land rented out to the developers by the Augustinian order. Augustinian Provincial Fr Leslie Gatt had already justified renting their property in Paceville to Bay Street Holdings as a way through which the Order can fund its religious, social, and educational duties.

Following reports on MaltaToday, Archbishop Charles Scicluna had called on the Interdiocesan Environment Commission to investigate the case. In its findings the commission concluded that a 12-storey facade over St Augustine Street was too large and would adversely affect residents and passers-by, and that the proposed building is too close to the priory and chapel, which are, scheduled Grade 2 buildings.

But the Planning Directorate is recommending approval on the basis of the height limitation adjustment policy for hotels, that allows extra floors over and above the local plan’s height limits, on condition that it respects “sensitive historic environments, conservation areas and scheduled buildings”.

The policy also emphasises that no blank walls are created.

The directorate’s case officer concluded that the proposal respects the Grade 2 scheduled convent, by creating a public piazza at street level which will enhance the pedestrian experience and provide for better views towards the site from Sqaq Lourdes.

The case officer also notes that the façade is designed in a “fluid shape” which allows the sun to penetrate to the ground floor.

Since the site is adjacent to a Grade 2 scheduled building, the architect was requested to submit an urban design study. The study concluded that the area is already characterised by high-rise buildings, the majority of which consist of hotels and entertainment outlets.