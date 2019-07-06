menu

Fortina to enlarge lido through land reclamation

Sliema’s Fortina hotel has presented plans to extend lido facilities over 479 sq.m through land reclamation

james
6 July 2019, 9:45am
by James Debono
Once the land is reclaimed, the new pool will be located within this area
Sliema’s Fortina hotel has presented plans to extend lido facilities over 479 sq.m through land reclamation. The existing quay surrounding the platform will also be extended by 180 sqm. around the lido’ s perimeter, to maintain public access along the coastline.

Once the land is reclaimed, the new pool will be located within this area. This would allow the design of a pool that is significantly larger (350 sq.m) than the total area occupied by the two existing pools (250 sq.m).

The lower level will also accommodate a new bar area, which will operate only during the summer months.

The rest of the platform at the lower level will function as a sundeck area, accommodating a large number of sunbeds and umbrellas.

The current restaurant located at the promenade will also be dismantled. This area will be transformed into a small public plaza. Instead, the restaurant will be relocated to the upper level of the proposed development just below the promenade level.

Apart from the indoor area, the restaurant will also include an outdoor terrace overlooking Manoel Island and Valletta.

The Environment and Resources Authority has concluded that the project is expected to have minimal impact of the site’s ecology and hydrology.

This proposal follows the approval of an application by the same developers, for the demolition of the existing hotel and the development of four blocks of apartments of varying height between nine and 14 floors.

James Debono is MaltaToday's chief reporter on environment, planning and land use issues, ...
