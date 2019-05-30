Largest Maltese fig trees threatened by Rabat promenade

The erection of a promenade along Triq Tat-Tarbija and Triq Għeriexem just past the Roman Villa, opposite Mtarfa, will still result in the removal of around 15 to 20 trees including the largest Ficus carica trees (sigar tat-tin) found in the Maltese islands.

The take-up of ODZ land for the construction of the promenade proposed by the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry was originally planned to extend over 2,536sq.m of undeveloped ODZ land.

But following a public uproar, a large open space proposed at the bend at the corner with Triq Doni has been removed to reduce the impact on ODZ land even if the revised design will still extend over 1,971sq.m of undeveloped ODZ land.

Although not protected by law the fig trees could be included in a designated Tree Protected Area (TPA) according to the Environment and Resources Authority which is now calling for a further revision of plans to safeguard “the unique large fig trees” which should be integrated into the project design.

Previously the Ministry had presented a letter by Ambjent Malta stating that the trees that will have to be uprooted are not protected and include “... fruit trees, bambinella, vines and Ficus carica”. The latter tree species showed evidence of infection by the bark beetle.

According to ERA the undeveloped land to be taken up by the proposed development also contains a number of important species. The existing retaining wall along Triq Għeriexem hosts a large population of Lepidium graminifolium (buttuniera wieqfa).This species commonly occurs in Gozo but is scarce in Malta.

The proposed works also overlap with an area rich in water-associated and scarce plants which are a result of the outflow of water from the Għajn Għeriexem freshwater spring, found directly opposite to this area.

The proposed development site is located on the edge of the Rabat-Dingli plateau on Triq Tat-Tabija and Triq Għeriexem along the northern edge of Ir-Rabat, Malta. The said road starts from next to the Domus Romana, leading to the Nigret recreational and Ghajn: The National Water Conservation Awareness Centre. The surrounding area consists of agricultural land and residential areas. Agricultural land is located in the tal-Gheriexem valley.

Extensions beyond the development zone boundary will be undertaken through cantilevered decks supported by piles. The piles will have a diameter of 90cm. Piling will be carried out both from the existing road and from beyond the existing wall, below street level.

The proposal will have a total of 200 piles: 100 piles will be within the footprint of the existing road, whereas the other 100 piles will be located beyond the existing retaining wall. The piles will be placed at 6.5-metre intervals. The piling in the outer area will be carried out from a temporary platform protruding beyond the existing road.