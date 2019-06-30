68 apartments proposed in St Julian’s Urban Conservation Area

Construction company Tum Invest are proposing a large scale development along a new road created between Telghet Birkirkara and Triq Sant Elija within St Julian’s urban conservation area (UCA).

As proposed the development would include 700 sqm of underground commercial space, a car park set on two basement levels and 68 new residential rising up to 5 floors. Building heights in this area are limited by local plan policies to three floors. Most of the adjacent buildings also conform to this height.

The local plan also states clearly major traffic generating uses should not “be encouraged in the UCA.”

The development will also involve the demolition of an old house located along Telghet Birkirkara. The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage had objected to its demolition in 2017 when the PA was considering a previous application presented by Hugh Peralta, which had envisaged a similar development.

On that occasion the Planning Authority had deemed the proposed 5-storey development as being in breach of the local plan. Moreover the development was rejected because“ internal residential developments”i.e. development located in open spaces or gardens behind existing facades is not allowed within UCAs. This explains why developers are now proposing a new street.

Flimkien Ghall-Ambjent Ahjar is objecting to the proposal warning that its approval will result in the ruin of this still intact and well-preserved urban conservation area against all policies that aim to ensure the safeguarding and preservation of such street typologies forming a strong part of Malta’s heritage.

“The development as proposed will result in over 700sqm of commercial space and 68 new residential units all crammed in this UCA site, clearly resulting in extensive increased development density and intensity of traffic, as such clearly in excess of what can be considered for this site”.