Residents object to obstruction of St George’s Bay views

Paranga platform will rise 5m above Dragonara Road, in breach of local plan

laura_calleja
6 July 2019, 9:44am
by Laura Calleja
Illegal works which commenced last year have already blocked the sea view
The St George’s Bay restaurant Paranga is seeking a permit to rise five metres above the public promenade, removing the pavement’s continuous railings and lighting poles.

The seaside restaurant wants its structure to rise five metres above the Dragonara road, to accommodate a 170sq.m restaurant and ice cream parlour.

Works started last year but were stopped by the Planning Authority’s enforcement unit. The latest application now seeks to sanction these works.

The restaurant belongs to the Eden Leisure Group, whose businesses include the Eden cinema complex as well as the Intercontinental Hotel on St George’s Road.

While the Lands Authority has issued its consent for the works, the Planning Authority’s planning directorate is calling on the PA board to reject the project due to the “unacceptable visual impact on the views from the public road and promenade towards the sea”.

Indeed, the works would be in breach of a local plan policy that requires that views onto the sea across the site are not obstructed.

Eden Leisure Group, that also enjoy an adjacent beach concession, are arguing that the proposed structure will consist of glass railings and apertures “which shall offer more transparency” than heavy metal railings, “thus not obstructing the view onto the sea across the site.”

Residents objecting to the development have noted that approval of this project would mean that the continuity of the existing promenade will be interrupted.

A final decision will be taken by the Planning Board on 11 July.

