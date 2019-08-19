Central Link: developer wants roadside café

menu

19 August 2019, 9:51am
by James Debono
With a part of the land on the Mriehel bypass set for expropriation by the government, the owners of an old lime factory and a developer want to take the opportunity to develop a roadside café since the new widened road will now be closer to their land
A roadside cafeteria is being proposed instead of a derelict rural building that was previously used as a lime factory along the Mriehel bypass, opposite the Fort Business Centre.

The land outside the derelict factory, which is outside development zones, is being expropriated for the construction of the new Central Link roads project.

The Central Link project will therefore bring the former factory closer to the bypass, as confirmed by plans presented by the applicant, and the new cafeteria will be built on a different layout near the demolished factory.

The application is being proposed by Raymond Zammit who declared having the “consent” of the owners of the factory site.

The first plans related to this application were presented in March but were only published on the PA website on Monday. Previously the application was listed as incomplete and therefore not accessible to the public.

According to the proposed plans the factory will be rebuilt on three levels including a basement level, a ground floor and a first floor on a 200 sq.m footprint. The upper floor will be reserved for “executive dining”.

In 2003 an application presented by Joe Micallef had proposed stores, parking facilities and a ground floor wedding hall on the same site. The application was refused due to its ODZ location.

James Debono is MaltaToday's chief reporter on environment, planning and land use issues
