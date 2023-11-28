[WATCH] Alison Bezzina stresses importance of adopting and not shopping for animals

Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina stressed on the importance of adopting animals, not buying them, when interviewed on Animal Diaries.

Interviewed by host Moira Delia, Vet Dr. Kevin Camilleri also gave a clear picture on how to detect inflammations in dogs and what causes it.

He also explains the difference between acute and chronic inflammation.

Jacqueline Rotin spoke on the different ways of farming animals.