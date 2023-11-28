menu

[WATCH] Alison Bezzina stresses importance of adopting and not shopping for animals

Interviewed on Animal Diaries vet Dr. Kevin Camilleri gives clear picture on how to detect inflammations in dogs and what causes it

karl_azzopardi
28 November 2023, 11:01am
by Karl Azzopardi
Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina
Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina

Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina stressed on the importance of adopting animals, not buying them, when interviewed on Animal Diaries.

Interviewed by host Moira Delia, Vet Dr. Kevin Camilleri also gave a clear picture on how to detect inflammations in dogs and what causes it.

He also explains the difference between acute and chronic inflammation.

Jacqueline Rotin spoke on the different ways of farming animals.

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.