Local fashion designer passes away
Drew Warhurst was a local icon in the fashion world, as he was behind the looks of some of Malta's Eurovision contestants
Maltese fashion designer Drew Warhurst has passed away.
In the local fashion world, Drew was a respected and talented designer who designed various looks. He is most known for his designs for Maltese Eurovision contestants.
Drew tragically passed away a few days after the death of his mother.
His sister Sharon broke the news about Drew's death on Facebook, as she wrote, "I am lost for words….. and cannot believe what has just hit me in the last few weeks."
She described Drew as full of life, talented and one who always made others happy.