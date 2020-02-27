Coronavirus: health authorities with latest update

No coronavirus cases have been recorded so far in Malta as 22 suspect cases resulted negative, the public health authorities in Malta have said.

Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci briefed the media on the actions being taken by healthcare professionals to monitor the situation and tackle any possible cases of COVID-19.

Gauci said that testing of suspect cases has increased in view of the outbreak in nearby Italy but none so far have resulted positive.

She appealed to the public to get information from reliable sources and not depend on social media.

Mater Dei Hospital CEO Celia Falzon said the hospital was well-prepared to deal with any cases that may crop up and preparations were underway to widen the training to staff members in all wards in the eventuality of an outbreak.

"We are prepared for the containment phase whereby we have the facilities and plans to isolate patients and treat them. All our first responders and other staff in the infectious diseases unit and intensive therapy unit are trained. We will start training of other nurses and doctors to prepare for the post-containment phase if an outbreak results," Falzon said.

