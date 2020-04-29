Consumer authority issues chewable hair vitamins health warning

A health warning has been issued for chewable hair vitamins manufactured by Hairburst, UK, specifically the product with a best before date for end May 2020.

The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) said the product posed a possible risk to health.

The warning was issued after the product was linked to severe acute hepatitis in France, although the root cause has not yet been identified.

The MCCAA said the product with lot number BN EJ 0902M38 and a best before date for the end of May should not be consumed.