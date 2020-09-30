Two new prostate medicines to be available for free

Two new prostate medicines have been included on the government’s free system, benefitting some 15,000 men who until now had to pay for their medication.

The announcement was made on Wednesday morning by Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, who said the change will help patients save around €400 per year.

The yearly government expense on free prostate medicines is €5 million.

It is estimated that half of men would have already suffered from problems with their prostate by the age of 50, rising to 75% by the age of 80.

Prostate problems were added to the government’s list of conditions for which free medicines are available last year.

Medicines treating the condition were gradually added to the government formulary over the past 12 months, with the two new medicines becoming available from tomorrow.