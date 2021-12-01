Growing cannabis at home: is accidental poisoning of children possible?

Among the phalanx of opposition to the legalisation of home-growing cannabis, is the Richmond Foundation which suggested that this could result in the accidental poisoning of children.

Although uncommon, it is a fact that thep presence of cannabis plants, products, and waste in the home increases the risk that children, pets, or unaware adults may inadvertently consume cannabis with detrimental effects.

Retail cannabis is more likely to be consumed after purchase. But personal cultivation means that households may accumulate significant quantities of cannabis.

According to the National Collaborating Centre for Environmental Health of Canada (a publicly-funded organisation), data from 91 cases from American poison centre and hospital admissions revealed children had ingested cannabis resin (hashish), and that this was more common than cannabis edibles like cookies or candies:

“This may be because hashish is similar in appearance to chocolate, as speculated by the authors, or it may reflect other factors, such as the use of child-proof packaging on commercial edibles and the diligence with which adults store edibles compared to supposedly less appealing products (making them less available), as well as the general curiosity of small children (e.g., putting non-food items in the mouth). Pets may be similarly affected.

Public education will be critical to shaping safe cannabis culture, one component of which is encouraging safe and thoughtful management of cannabis, related products, and waste in the home environment.

Personal cultivation may increase the amount of cannabis in waste streams. For example, Health Canada previously recommended blending waste medical cannabis with water, mixing it with cat litter, and disposing of it in the trash. However, depending on the scale of personal production in a community, it may be necessary to provide alternative disposal options.

Averting accidental poisoning