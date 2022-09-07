Maltese researchers studying tiny knee implant that aims to offer hope for arthritis patients

Maltese researchers are developing a tiny plastic knee implant for patients with severe arthritis who cannot undergo knee replacement surgery because of their condition.

A team of medical and engineering researchers from the University of Malta is developing the technology, which aims to offer hope to those struggling with pain, without the need to undergo major surgery.

The project called MaltaKnee will develop a plastic bubble that is inserted through simple surgery into the knee and will substitute the job of the cartilage. Researchers believe this will protect the joint by shock-absorbing the forces caused during movement.

“MaltaKnee should streamline treatment for arthritis, making it accessible for people for whom joint replacement is not an option,” the researchers say.

The team is currently testing prototypes to see how they would react in different conditions that mimic the environment in the joint.

The project is funded by the Malta Council for Science and Technology and researchers are partnering with EMPAV Engineering Ltd to develop a prototype.

Knee replacement surgery in its current form is not suitable for all those who suffer with debilitating pain due to arthritis.

Researchers say that the prospects of MaltaKnee are exciting but the product will not be used by local hospitals anytime soon. The project aims to fund the research needed to test the hypothesis and to create a prototype.

“However, rigorous testing and future clinical trials need to be conducted in order to ensure the implant passes the regulatory process before it can be made available as a treatment,” the researchers say.