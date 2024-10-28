The power of CHANEL’s LE LIFT skincare

CHANEL recently hosted an exclusive skincare press event in Greece, spotlighting its renowned LE LIFT line, a skincare range that exemplifies the brand's philosophy of blending nature with high-performance beauty technology. The event emphasised CHANEL's holistic approach to beauty, inspired by Gabrielle Chanel's belief in the power of timeless elegance and the liberation of women from the constraints of aging.

The origins of LE LIFT

In 1927, Gabrielle Chanel introduced her first skincare line, inspired by her vision that beauty, like fashion, should empower women. This was a forward-thinking idea at the time: freeing women not only from societal expectations but also from the natural passage of time. LE LIFT, launched in 2013, is a modern embodiment of this vision. It combines cutting-edge research, powerful natural ingredients, and a sensory experience designed to help women regain control of their beauty, offering products that firm, smooth, and enhance the skin's radiance.

Key features of the LE LIFT line

At the core of the LE LIFT line is the alfalfa botanical concentrate, a star ingredient that CHANEL has perfected through advanced botanical research. Alfalfa, grown organically in France, is packed with minerals, vitamins, and amino acids, and is known for its ability to mimic the effects of retinol—an anti-aging powerhouse—while being gentle on the skin. CHANEL’s extraction methods ensure that this natural ingredient delivers maximum potency and efficacy. The LE LIFT line embodies this "gentle power," offering solutions for both the epidermis and dermis, targeting the signs of aging with a natural and effective approach.

The comprehensive LE LIFT collection

LE LIFT Crème

Available in three tailored textures—Crème Fine, Crème, and Crème Riche—this cream addresses the individual needs of different skin types. CHANEL formulators have developed each texture with precise dosages of active ingredients to deliver optimal firmness, smoothness, and luminosity.

Clinical studies show that with regular use, skin becomes 10% firmer, wrinkles are reduced by 25%, skin texture improves by 27%, and radiance increases by 34%.

LE LIFT Crème Yeux

The delicate eye area is often the first to show signs of aging, such as wrinkles, fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles. LE LIFT Crème Yeux focuses on smoothing and firming this sensitive region while enhancing brightness. It’s formulated with high concentrations of natural botanical ingredients, designed to provide comfort and uniformity to the fragile skin around the eyes.

LE LIFT Crème de Nuit

This night cream is designed to soothe and re-energise the skin during sleep, utilising a rich blend of jojoba oil, shea butter, and high molecular weight hyaluronic acid. The creamy, velvety texture wraps the skin in comfort, preparing it for a night of relaxation and regeneration.

A two-step night ritual accompanies the product: a soothing massage technique, inspired by yoga, to relieve facial tension, followed by a re-energising "palpate and roll" method to firm the skin and redefine contours.

LE LIFT Sérum

In 2021, CHANEL introduced an updated version of LE LIFT Sérum, combining the anti-aging properties of alfalfa botanical concentrate with a black peppermint PFA complex. This serum offers a targeted lifting effect, helping the skin appear denser, smoother, and more elastic. The formula is enhanced with a restructuring massage technique that maximises its lifting and firming effects, helping to fortify and protect the skin.

LE LIFT Crème Huile 2024

Debuting in 2024, the new Oil-in-Cream texture offers a rich and nourishing experience for mature skin. This cream combines the alfalfa botanical concentrate with the Nourishing Glow complex, which includes oils like cranberry, meadowsweet, and jojoba. These oils replenish lipids in the skin, while light-reflecting pearlescent particles impart an instant healthy glow. Ideal for those seeking an anti-aging solution that also nourishes and restores radiance.

LE LIFT PRO Masque Uniformité

Part of the advanced LE LIFT PRO protocol, this mask targets surface irregularities, evening skin tone and smoothing imperfections. Enriched with melipona enzymatic ingredient, it enhances radiance while redefining facial volume and balancing skin tone, complementing the LE LIFT PRO Concentré Contours and LE LIFT PRO Crème Volume for a comprehensive rejuvenation routine. This line targets the .youth triangle"—the area from the chin to the cheekbones—where sagging and loss of volume become more apparent over time.

LE LIFT La Crème Main

This hand cream is a must-have for women seeking youthful, smooth hands. The hands are particularly vulnerable to environmental stressors and frequent washing, which can lead to dryness and signs of aging. LE LIFT La Crème Main is designed to firm, hydrate, and plump the skin on the hands, while reducing dark spots and strengthening nails.

LE LIFT PRO Gommage AHA Resurfaçant

Inspired by professional-grade facial peels, this resurfacing scrub uses alpha hydroxy acids (AHA) to smooth the skin, even out the complexion, and prepare the skin for the full LE LIFT PRO routine. It’s a key step for ensuring the skin is ready to absorb the active ingredients in the rest of the protocol.

CHANEL’s integrative beauty vision

CHANEL’s approach to beauty extends beyond individual products; it’s a philosophy rooted in holistic wellness. Gabrielle Chanel envisioned beauty as something integrative—a blend of fashion, fragrance, skincare, and self-care that reflects the evolving modern woman. CHANEL’s open-sky laboratories in France are at the forefront of botanical research, cultivation, and extraction, ensuring that the brand's products are crafted with the highest quality natural ingredients. These research centers allow CHANEL to pioneer unique skincare solutions that combine nature with the latest technological advancements, ensuring both efficacy and sensory pleasure.

The press event in Greece highlighted how the LE LIFT line embodies CHANEL’s commitment to helping women express their beauty and individuality with natural, high-performance products. The combination of advanced research, natural active ingredients, and luxurious textures makes LE LIFT a modern skincare solution for women who seek to harness the power of time to reveal their best selves.

With its focus on delivering visible results through formulas enriched with natural ingredients, CHANEL continues to lead the way in skincare innovation, offering women a luxurious, effective, and empowering experience. The new releases, like LE LIFT Crème Huile 2024, show the brand’s dedication to evolving with the needs of modern women, combining anti-aging benefits with the sensory indulgence CHANEL is known for.