Magħtab Fire: Health Authorities issue warning

Health authorities have advised people who live in the vicinity to close all doors and windows, and to contact a doctor if you experience any health effects such as shortness of breath 

maria_pace
31 August 2018, 8:55am
by Maria Pace
The fire is sitll raging in Maghtab Wasteserv complex, as firefights battle the flames
As a fire rages within Maghtab Wasteserv complex, health authorities have issued a warning to people living in the vicinity.

In a public health bulletin, authorities warned that people who have heart or lung diseases, or asthma, that they are at higher risk from such exposure to the smoke.

The massive fire at the Magħtab waste complex run by Wasteserv this morning resulted in a plume of toxic black smoke around the island.

READ MORE: Massive fire at Magħtab waste complex

To decrease risks from exposure, authorities advised people who live in the vicinity to:

  • Stay indoors and keep indoor air as clean as possible. Keep windows and doors closed.
  • Contact your doctor if you experience any health effects such as shortness of breath or other respiratory symptoms.
  • Pay attention to advice released by the Civil Protection Department.

The Civil Protection Department advised people who live in the vicinity, such as Naxxar, San Gwann and Sliema, to close all windows and doors.

Further communities may be affected by the smoke, depending on the wind direction.

CPD also advised motorists to avoid driving through the area around Maghtab.

It is unclear what caused the fire, which is believed to have started at around 6am. Firefighters still battle the fire. 

Maria Pace joined MaltaToday in 2017.
