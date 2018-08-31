menu

Massive fire at Magħtab waste complex

A big fire broke out at Wasteserv's Magħtab waste complex this morning, producing a large plume of black smoke that was visible from various localities around Malta

kurt_sansone
31 August 2018, 7:27am
by Kurt Sansone
A raging fire in parts of Maghtab waste complex
A raging fire in parts of Maghtab waste complex

Fire still rages in parts of the Magħtab waste complex run by Wasteserv after flames broke out early this morning.

The massive fire sent a huge plume of toxic black smoke into the air, with people living in the area reporting a foul smell.

The Civil Protection Department asked motoristrs to avoid driving in the area and residents to close windows.
The Civil Protection Department asked motoristrs to avoid driving in the area and residents to close windows.

It is unclear what caused the fire, which is believed to have started at around 6am. No information is yet available as to whether any people were injured.

Fire fighters and an ambulance are on site.

Firefighters battled the massive fire
Firefighters battled the massive fire

The Civil Protection Department is asking motorists to avoid passing through the Magħtab area and residents living in the vicinity to keep their windows closed.

Black smoke was visible from various localities around Malta
Black smoke was visible from various localities around Malta

This will be the second major fire to hit a Wasteserv plant in just over a year. In May last year, the main shed at the recyclicing facility in Marsaskala was destroyed after waste caught fire. Fire fighters had battled the flames for hours.

More to follow.

Kurt Sansone
