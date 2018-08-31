Massive fire at Magħtab waste complex

Fire still rages in parts of the Magħtab waste complex run by Wasteserv after flames broke out early this morning.

The massive fire sent a huge plume of toxic black smoke into the air, with people living in the area reporting a foul smell.

It is unclear what caused the fire, which is believed to have started at around 6am. No information is yet available as to whether any people were injured.

Fire fighters and an ambulance are on site.

The Civil Protection Department is asking motorists to avoid passing through the Magħtab area and residents living in the vicinity to keep their windows closed.

This will be the second major fire to hit a Wasteserv plant in just over a year. In May last year, the main shed at the recyclicing facility in Marsaskala was destroyed after waste caught fire. Fire fighters had battled the flames for hours.

More to follow.