Get some fresh air... mental health charity and BirdLife launch ecotherapy programme

When the doctor prescribes some fresh air... ecotherapy programme is a first for Malta

maltatoday
22 November 2018, 8:29am
by MaltaToday Staff
The programme hopes to contribute to people's mental health while fostering an appreciation of nature
BirdLife Malta and the Richmond Foundation will be collaborating to develop and implement an outdoor ecotherapy programme to enhance mental well-being, while promoting environmental values.

The project, ‘Blooming Minds’, will be a first for Malta, with two organisations saying that the programme will create opportunities for people with mental health problems to spend time in nature, enjoy its therapeutic effects and improve their mental health in the process.

The project was awarded third place at the Malta Social Impact Awards. The project was selected as a finalist back in July aong with 11 other projects.

The project was awarded a €17,000 grant on the basis of a pitch to a panel of judges as well as the audience present at the awards.

The NGO said the grant would be used to develop an “engaging and inclusive programme” of outdoor sessions that will “improve people’s mental health as well as foster an appreciation for the environment and the benefits of spending time in nature”.

The Malta Social Impact Awards is an initiative organized by the Gasan Foundation and Inspirasia Foundation, aiming to bring the private sector and “innovative change makers” together to develop “exceptional projects” that could bring about a positive social impact on Malta.

