Health warning on H2Only water after traces of black rubber found

A health warning has been issued alerting the public on H2Only's purified drinking water.

After several investigations, the Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health said that the water should not be consumed since traces of black rubber were found in the product.

The product in question contains two litres, has a 'durability date' of June 2020, and is from 'Lot: 4 02, 4 03'.

The Environmental Health Directorate released its statement on its website and on its Facebook page.