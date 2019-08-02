Health Ministry releases urgent call for blood

The National Service for Blood Transfusion is urgently appealing for blood donations.

In a statement, the Health Ministry said on Friday that healthy people should concede their healthy blood to other individuals as soon as possible.

“It’s important to remember that in order for the health service to be dependable, it needs a good blood reserve. Blood cannot be bought like medicinal treatment, and is available via donations of healthy and altruistic people,” the statement read.

The blood would be used for patients who are being treated for chronic illnesses, including cancer patients.

The Blood Donation Centre in Gwardamanga will be open today, Saturday and Sunday from 8am to 6pm. Anyone willing to donate blood is to bring his identification.