Joe Roscoe: ‘Go to sleep every night satisfied with today’s contribution to tomorrow’

The Red Electrick frontman released his first two songs in 2012 – How I Feel About You and Side by Side – both reaching the top of the local charts and earning him the 2013 Best Newcomer award. Joe moved to the UK in 2014 to further his music career and studies in sound engineering.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Make myself a cup of tea.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Time waits for no-one.

What do you never leave the house without?

Laptop. Whether it’s for office work or making music, my laptop is my workhorse.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Hard-working, compassionate, creative.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

I would say our 360 album launch concert was one of the biggest projects and best experiences I’ve had since starting music. Everything went as we planned, and the album was so well received.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Fried chicken…

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Go to sleep every night satisfied with today’s contribution to tomorrow.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Probably one of my guitars. I make it a point to choose a guitar for its sound, and try quite a few out before buying. The last few years, I happened to pick reasonably priced ones, but last year it was the most expensive one I tried, and I had to have it.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

That I was going to be a full-time musician when I got older. I started music quite late in my life (around 17) so I always wish I started younger.

Who’s your inspiration?

If I were to choose an artist who inspires me a lot, it would probably be Ed Sheeran (lyrically), John Mayer (musically).

What has been your biggest challenge?

I think writing the album, although smooth throughout, was the biggest challenge we had set for the year. Seeing it all come together and remembering the process, I’m glad we completed that challenge.

If you weren’t a musician, what would you be doing?

Probably something to do with yachting. I love anything to do with the sea. Or maybe travelling coasts surfing different spots in an RV. That would be fun.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Jack Black.

What’s your worst habit?

I bite my nails when I’m trying to write something and have a mental block.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

People usually say I don’t look drunk… So I guess I cover it up pretty well.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Tom Hardy.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Selfishness.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

‘You Make My Dreams Come True’ by Hall & Oates. Lighten up the mood a bit.

What is your most treasured material possession?

Again, one of my guitars.

What is your earliest memory?

Five years old, on a scrambler trying to jump off a small dirt ramp (which seemed huge at the time), and the bike landing on me on the other side.

When did you last cry, and why?

I watched ‘The Art of Racing In The Rain’ recently and it had me sobbing.

Who would you most like to meet?

Gordon Ramsay.

What’s your favourite food?

Chinese or Indian.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

John Mayer. I love following him. He actually posts very useful videos for artists and writers.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I’d go to 1985 and see Queen at Live Aid.

What book are you reading right now?

None at the moment.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Flying.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Travel as much as I can (driving preferably).

What music are you listening to at the

moment?

I’m always listening to a range of stuff. I toggle between music from todays charts and music from the 80’s (which is one of my favourite eras).

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Working out – Rage Against The Machine, Red Hot Chilli Peppers.