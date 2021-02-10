Jolene Samhan: ‘Stand for something or you will fall for anything’

Nadur singer-songwriter Jolene Samhan’s professional singing career jump-started as the resident singer of DCapitals Big Band. Her first taste of producing music was through ‘Place’ in collaboration with Micimago and Shaun Axiaq where she sang and wrote the lyrics for the track. This led them to win the Lovin Music Award for Best Dance Track 2019 while also being nominated for Best Song of the year. This week, Samhan released her debut single February 1st which is available now on all streaming platforms.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

The first thing I do is have breakfast. I take this time to really get up and ready for the day.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

‘Tizra dak li tahsad’: you reap what you sow...

What do you never leave the house without?

Gratitude.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Musical, passionate and honest.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

I think every year brings different experiences and challenges so every year holds a particular achievement for me. However, at this point in time, my greatest achievement would definitely have to be the launch of my debut single ‘February 1st’. It was a journey!

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

I am a foodie and so taking an extra slice of pizza when I am full to the brim is definitely my guiltiest pleasure. What can I say, I love food!

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Stand for something or you will fall for anything.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My first piano.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I wish I knew another language.

Who’s your inspiration?

I have many, my family and closest friends are some of them. They are all inspirational in their own way!

What has been your biggest challenge?

Pushing myself beyond mental limits I constantly set myself.

If you weren’t a singer what would you be doing?

If I weren’t a university student, I would (or at least I wish) be a full-time performer.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Michael Jackson.

What’s your worst habit?

I tend to run a bit late.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Sandra Bullock.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

A liar.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Daniel Caesar.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My late grandfather’s earrings he had gifted me on my 11th birthday.

What is your earliest memory?

My typical childhood Gozitan summer; with lots of hopscotch, swimming and feasts.

When did you last cry, and why?

Watching old home videos… with laughter.

Who would you most like to meet?

My late relatives.

What’s your favourite food?

This is the hardest question I have been asked so far… let’s say sushi… for this week.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Erik Johansson’s Instagram profile is always one to look out for.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

New York in the 20s.

What book are you reading right now?

No particular book at the moment, lots of academic articles instead for my university assignments.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To fly.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

I want to swim with sharks.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

A mix of Sade, Spotify’s chosen current top hits and The Weekend.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Anything ranging from pop, jazz, soul, rap, techno and house.