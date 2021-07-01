Elena Bickle: ‘I’m trying to build a life that challenges me, that gives me satisfaction’

The Northern Ballet, UK graduate was offered her first professional dance contract with Celebrity Cruises, before returning to Malta in May 2014 to join Moveo Dance Company. She has danced and choreographed in numerous productions both locally and overseas. Elena is also the co-founder of Dance+, a professional development programme offered by Moveo Dance Company.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

A 6am CrossFit session. I put on my gym clothes, which I prepare the night before, brush my teeth and I’m out the front door in 10 minutes. My weekend mornings are much more relaxed.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

That money doesn’t make you happy.

What do you never leave the house without?

Definitely my mobile phone.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Hardworking, sensitive, fun.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

I would say my greatest achievement is that till now, I have no regrets in life.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Chocolate, particularly Nutella.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Life has taught me that the most important thing is to live your own life. We each get one life and it is very easy to fall into the trap of living the life other people expect you to live. As much as possible, I’m trying to build a life that challenges me, that gives me satisfaction and that allows me to appreciate and enjoy the beauty of the world we live in.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My Dyson and I can now never live without it.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Things not in your control are not worth stressing about.

Who’s your inspiration?

All those women who manage to have a successful career whilst at the same time manage to bring up and take good care of their children. Although I do not have children yet, I can already see how challenging it is to find the right balance between the two. I also strongly believe that women are not as yet supported enough by policy makers to enable them to do both successfully.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Finding a way to break the news to my parents that I’m quitting my University course in Malta to study professional dance abroad at age 18.

If you weren’t a dancer what would you be doing?

There are many careers I could imagine myself doing. Whatever it is, it would be something which I am passionate about and that challenges me. The possibilities range from becoming a lawyer, to a business owner, to a professional poker player.

Do you believe in God?

Which God?

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Right now, it would be Katalin Kariko.

What’s your worst habit?

Overthinking.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Extremely fun or overly emotional – it could go any way really!

Who would you have play you in a film?

Emma Watson.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Lack of motivation and aspiration.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Wild one... I would want my funeral to be a big party.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My engagement ring.

What is your earliest memory?

Fishing with my uncle.

When did you last cry, and why?

A few days ago whilst watching Instant Family, a movie about a couple who decide to foster and eventually adopt three young siblings.

Who would you most like to meet?

Marianela Nunez.

What’s your favourite food?

Seafood.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Hayley Madigan.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I would travel to a time that I definitely will never be able to experience or learn about, so anytime after 2090.

What book are you reading right now?

Find Your Why by Simon Sinek.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

If I could fly, I would fly to a different country every month.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Live in a few other countries for a period of time.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

I don’t particularly listen to music; I prefer listening to podcasts.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Italian songs or songs from musicals.