Kievan Young: ‘I have a big problem with overthinking things’

Kievan Young is the lead vocalist of the heavy mental band ‘Align the Tide’. Formed in September 2015, the band experimented with several different music sounds while working alongside different local musicians, extracting influences and styles. The band have been exploring music genres for the past nine years before settling in the active sound you hear today! The work on their first debut album ‘DEAD RELIGION’ was in progress. In March 2018, the band supported the legendary band ‘Mushroomhead’ on their American tour.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I’m not big on breakfast but I do like to make a pot of coffee and have something sweet like a candy bar with it now and then before I have to go to work.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

It’s hard to say what the best advice I’ve ever received has been but one thing I was always told is to treat others the way you want to be treated. We are all human and I’d like to think that we are all just trying to live our lives the best we can. Nobody is perfect and we all have feelings so kindness & respect are important no matter how difficult it is to give sometimes.

What do you never leave the house without?

Definitely my phone, with it I have access to everything and everyone on a daily basis.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Altruistic, empathetic, reliable. We all deserve to be happy and I want everyone to be just that. Life can be hard sometimes and can make us feel like we are alone. I always try to be there for people when they need me and I try to understand how they are feeling. If there is anything I can do to help them I will do it.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Unfortunately, I haven’t really done a whole lot with my life in the past but as of right now I think it would be traveling to Malta and recording a full length album with the band I joined up with awhile back. I’m planning to build on top of this in the future and very much looking forward to doing so. It was a huge decision moving across the world from the United Sates but I’m very glad that I did.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Sometimes I binge on ice cream or chips and salsa while I watch a TV series for a long period of time... if you were to see how much of that junk I ate you would think I am crazy.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

To always be there for the people you care about. Let them know you love them every chance you get. Live like there is no tomorrow because today just may be the last time you ever see or speak to them. Life is way to short and death is inevitable so cherish every moment you have in this world.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My entertainment collection including a huge 4k TV, surround sound system, multiple gaming consoles along with hundreds upon hundreds of games and movies.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Not everyone you meet is going to be in your life forever. People come and go all the time.

Who’s your inspiration?

My mother. She is the most loving and understanding person I know. She has been there for me through thick and thin and always has my back. Not only that she is very hard working and has been her whole life. I can’t believe the things she has pulled off even when it seemed impossible. She wants the best for all her children and has done whatever is needed to make that happen no matter the cost. I couldn’t be more thankful to be blessed with such an amazing mom.

What has been your biggest challenge?

I’ve struggled with depression my whole life and sometimes it gets the better of me. You think it would get easier over time because you’ve dealt with it for so long but that’s not necessarily true. It comes and goes as it pleases and it knows no boundaries. I’ve just had to learn to block out the negative thoughts, look at the great joys of life and try to live life to the fullest.

If you weren’t a musician what would you be doing?

Would still be doing something music-related such as playing my guitar, writing lyrics or recording songs. Even if it was only for myself, I’ve always enjoyed creating music and will continue to do so for years to come.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, absolutely.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My older brother Kenneth. We haven’t spoken in years and I would love us to catch up with one another. I’ve tried making contact with him several times but I just can’t seem to find or get ahold of him. He’s off the radar and has deleted his social media. I don’t even know where he lives nowadays. If I could find out I would just show up on his doorstep.

What’s your worst habit?

I have a big problem with worrying way too much or overthinking things.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I’m pretty laid back and relaxed when I am drinking but if I drink too much ill just want to pass out. Getting heavily wasted is not my thing that’s for sure.

Who would you have play you in a film?

No clue. I highly doubt there would ever be a film with me as a character.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

When someone is inconsiderate. Whether it’s trying to understand someone else’s situation, experiences, feelings and points of view or just being carless about how your choices or actions can affect others.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

I I would just like it to be more on the positive side of things rather than the sad music I’ve heard at a lot of different funerals.

What is your most treasured material possession?

I really don’t think I have one. Maybe the first electric guitar I ever saved up for back in high school. It’s the only thing that I’ve really kept around after all these years.

What is your earliest memory?

I can’t really think of any good ones so I’m going to have to leave you hanging on this question.

When did you last cry, and why?

This week… I just lost one of my lifelong best friends to suicide and it hasn’t been easy to accept. This is a tough way to lose someone and my heart goes out to all those who have experienced this pain as well.

Who would you most like to meet?

Mike Tyson. He’s super nice for someone who beat the hell out of people in the ring. Also he seems like he has a good sense of humor. He came out with his own animated comedy based TV series and I can’t lie, I did enjoy it even though it’s kind of stupid. It’s like an adult-rated version of Scooby doo, maybe that’s why I liked it.

What’s your favourite food?

Anything spicy, I love ridiculously hot stuff, the kind that will make you want to drink a gallon of water.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Jake Luhrs, the vocalist for one of my favourite bands August Burns Red. He is continually trying to bring awareness about mental health including suicidal thoughts, depression, addictions and much more.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Either the Wild West days, or the future to see what exactly this world is to become. Maybe I’ll get some lottery numbers while I’m at it so I could have a little fun when I got back.

What book are you reading right now?

Preparation For Death by St Alphonsus Maria De Liguori. It is a book about making peace with death and accepting that dying is part of life.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Teleportation or even the ability to fly. How fun would that be? I could go wherever I wanted whenever I want to.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

I would really like to have a child one day and be able to raise them and watch them grow. I often see how much happiness it brings to people’s life once their child is born. Life is truly a blessing.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

The most recent is the Zac Brown Band. I absolutely love their music.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

I mostly listen to Rock or Metal but I do love me some good ole’ country music. It’s very peaceful and calming in my opinion.