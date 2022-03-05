Ricky Bugeja: ‘I wish I knew how to speak up more. I was a very shy kid and it never helped’

Ricky is a filmmaker and DoP from Gozo. He fell in love with audio-visuals whilst studying for a degree in communications at the University of Malta, employed himself and launched his own studios offering film and photography services. Since then, he’s seen substantial growth and now runs his studios which offer bespoke video production services for events, adverts, music video and narrative projects

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Besides the obvious getting dressed and making tea - I listen to a news digest while I sort through emails and create a to-do list – that’s the first and last time I will check my inbox for the day.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Mum always told me I can accomplish absolutely anything if I try hard and long enough. So far that’s been true.

What do you never leave the house without?

Those who know me, know it’s either a pocket knife or multitool. When dealing with camera equipment or motorbikes most days, you often find yourself tightening, screwing or cutting random stuff.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Adventurous, (attemptedly) funny, hardworking.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

Getting married to my beautiful wife, Joanna.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Ice Cream, always.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

To let go of all that doesn’t matter, but to never let go of what does.

Property and cars aside, what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Do motorbikes count? Hah! It’s got to be camera equipment in that case!

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

I wish I knew how to speak up more. I was a very shy kid and it never helped.

Who’s your inspiration?

That would have to be my Nannu, Joseph. A man who always found time for the people and things he loved.

What has been your biggest challenge?

First I thought it would be setting up my business without knowing the local market; then it became surviving and thriving during a global pandemic; now it’s finding balance in everything I do in life – and the struggle continues!

If you weren’t a filmmaker what would you be doing?

I wear many hats – videographer, photographer, marketer and the list goes on - I wouldn’t change a thing. I worked, and continue to work very hard at these things because they are what I am truly passionate about. Having said that, I only picked up on these things between the ages of 18 and 20. Before then, I was dead set on joining the police or military and many friends and family were surprised when I didn’t and chose to go to university instead!

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

I don’t know, I’m awkward at dinners. Can it be a BBQ instead? Bear Grylls in that case!

What’s your worst habit?

Taking on too much work, then stressing about how to get around to it!

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I’ll let you know when it happens.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Probably Ryan Renolds. I have quite the man-crush on him.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

I don’t like judging others.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Soul Shine – Allman Brothers Band

What is your most treasured material possession?

Probably my 1979 Benelli 354 sport (it’s a motorbike for those who may not be entirely sure).

What is your earliest memory?

Going camping as a toddler with my family and our dog.

When did you last cry, and why?

December 27th, my beloved nanna’s funeral.

Who would you most like to meet?

Graham Jarvis – Enduro and trails legend. just seems like a cool guy to have a coffee with!

What’s your favourite food?

Probably pizza.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Don’t really have one.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Probably London, Turn of the twentieth century. The industrial revolution is in full swing and paradigms are shifting on a daily basis, it must have been a very exciting time.

What book are you reading right now?

Oddly enough it’s Jeremy Clarkson’s Diddly Squat – Life On A Farm.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

With my schedule, probably time travel or at the very least, teleportation.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

The list is huge. Let’s just say it involves a lot of international road trips.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Zac Brown Band.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Whitesnake, when I want to get my rock on. Chris Stapleton when I wanna feel some soul.