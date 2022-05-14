Nicole Azzopardi: ‘I like to sleep in a lot. Don’t try to get me early out of bed on a day off!’

Nicole Azzopardi returns to the Eurovision family following her participation in Junior Eurovision in Belarus in 2010. Her international debut was in Italy’s highly coveted children’s festival Zecchino D’Oro in 2006. Since then, she has won several accolades from contests in Italy, Romania, Armenia, Estonia and Malta. Nicole was part of the supporting act of Joseph Calleja and Michael Bolton in 2009 and Calleja, Cocciante and Warwick in 2010. Fast forward to 2018, she was one of the all-female ensemble X-Treme performing in the live shows of XFactor Malta. Nicole’s latest single Into the Fire is available on all streaming services now.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Turn off the alarm, check notifications, and drink a nice cup of tea.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Never give up in life, and always chase your dreams. This has been adopted as my psychology in everything I do and in every decision I make.

What do you never leave the house without?

My phone, and my watch. It is not that I don’t live without my phone, but my gut feeling tells me that if I don’t have my phone, something will happen.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Cheerful, bubbly and lively.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

My music career – all the past achievements being Zecchino D’Oro in Italy, Junior Eurovision in Belarus, Xfactor Malta season one, and the most recent placing 3rd in the Malta Eurovision.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Probably playing loud music in my car!

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

To always be kind to everyone and share positive energy. You never know what a person might be going through.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Jewellery, bags and shoes.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

To live for the moment and believe more that things happen for a reason.

Who’s your inspiration?

Mother Theresa has been my inspiration due to her kindness and generosity.

What has been your biggest challenge?

I don’t think I was faced with my biggest challenge yet, or else my perspective in life is to always challenge myself, probably that’s why.

If you weren’t a bank senior officer what would you be doing?

When I was a little girl, I always dreamt of becoming a veterinarian because of my love for animals, then in my youth, my dreams changed and my dream job was to become a flight attendant.

Do you believe in God?

Absolutely.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Lady Gaga, I love her originality and her point of view about life and humanity.

What’s your worst habit?

I like to sleep in a lot, whenever I have a day off, don’t try to get me early out of bed!

What are you like when you’re drunk?

On the rare occasion that I get a bit tipsy, I become louder than I already am, full of laughter and a tad more romantic.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Miss Israel 2004, model, actress and soldier, Gal Gadot.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Definitely negativity and bullying. Both traits have no place in my life.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

Emotional music, I want people to feel sad and sorry for the loss of such a great human being!

What is your most treasured material possession?

I am not a materialistic person, however, that would be the necklace that was gifted to me when I was very young by my late grandfather. That treasure reminds me of the connection I had with granddad, the beautiful moments spent together and the respect we had for each other. I miss you nannu.

What is your earliest memory?

Trying to teach my dogs to sing with me. Mission impossible I must say.

When did you last cry, and why?

I cried the most when I lost my grandfather and both my dogs in a space of three weeks.

Who would you most like to meet?

The list is endless, Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Gwen Stefani, Michelle Obama… all these women inspire me.

What’s your favourite food?

Unquestionably meat, a large portion of rib-eye tagliata or sizzling beef, any time!

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Johnny Depp for remaining positive and standing his ground.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I would travel to the future. I wonder what the world will look like 50 years from now. I hope we will be able to save the planet from all this plastic mania and pollution. I dream of a world that becomes one nation with the help of technology.

What book are you reading right now?

I am a magazine lover and enjoy reading short stories relating to the real life.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

It would be the power of healing the hearts and emotions of people suffering from mental health.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Travel as much as I can, to discover different cultures and enjoy life with the people that I love.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Eurovision songs 2022. I really like some of the entries.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Motivational songs, two that come to mind right now are Sia’s ‘Unstoppable’ and Survivor’s ‘Eye of the Tiger’.