Anabel Cordina: ‘What I wish knew when I was younger: Eventually all falls into place’

Artist Anabel Cordina just launched her first solo art exhibition, NOLI, at il-Kamra ta’ Fuq in Mqabba, until 13 June. Cordina is a visiting lecturer at the Department of Visual Arts, Faculty for the Built Environment at the University of Malta and has exhibited in numerous collective exhibitions both locally and internationally. Drawing inspiration from organic structures, Cordina works predominantly in the printmaking medium, exploring the woodcut’s graphical nature as well as its chromatic dialogues.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Make a coffee.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Take one day at a time.

What do you never leave the house without?

House keys!

Pick three words that describe yourself

Creative, pensive, supportive.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

My family.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Dark chocolate.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

You have to learn to wait.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Artwork.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Eventually all falls into place.

Who’s your inspiration?

People who strive on no matter what.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Keeping up my creative practice with young kids.

If you weren’t an artist what would you be doing?

Gardener.

Do you believe in God?

Yes.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

My late grandparents.

What’s your worst habit?

Overthinking.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

A bit difficult to get drunk on herbal tea.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Would have to make an audition for that!

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Obnoxiousness.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

John Denver – ‘Leaving on a jet plane’.

What is your most treasured material possession?

Art tools.

What is your earliest memory?

Going for strolls at San Anton with mum.

When did you last cry, and why?

Few days ago, dropping and breaking a sentimental picture frame.

Who would you most like to meet?

Peter Zumthor.

What’s your favourite food?

Maltese ftira.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Don’t really follow.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

1950s.

What book are you reading right now?

Andrea Camilleri, ‘The patience of a spider’.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Teletransportation.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Visit Japan.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Classic jazz.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Sing... better not!