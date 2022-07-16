Miggy: ‘What do I want to do before I die? Enjoy life to the fullest’

Miggy’s brand of commercial and electronic dance music, bolstered through his unique mashups that he produces, always gets the crowd going. Throughout the years developing into a known name on the upcoming list of DJs, he has performed in Malta’s top clubs and entertainment hubs including Tigullio, Havana Club, Gianpula Village, Bora Bora Ibiza Malta, Café Del Mar as well as being resident DJ of events carried out in Club H, Shadow Club and G7 Events. He recently obtained a prime-time spot hosting Miggy’s Friday Essentials with G7 on one of Malta’s leading music radio stations, 88.7 Vibe.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Go through my mobile notifications, wash my face and drink a cup of tea.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

To take everything step by step and you will achieve where you want to be.

What do you never leave the house without?

My phone and wallet.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Creative, organised and humble.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

That I will be performing at one of the biggest international festivals.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Just relaxing and listening to music and search for new upcoming artists.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Respect and listen to everyone.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

Studio equipment.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

To not overthink about the future and do what your heart desires.

Who’s your inspiration?

David Guetta and Tiesto.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Having a balanced time management between education, work and music.

If you weren’t a DJ what would you be doing?

Marketing, events organiser.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, I do.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Avicii, since he upscaled the scene in Electronic Dance Music.

What’s your worst habit?

Overthinking.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

The most loving of persons!

Who would you have play you in a film?

Leonardo Di Caprio.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Definitely people who do not give opportunities to others.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

My liked songs on Spotify.

What is your most treasured material possession?

An heirloom that was given to me from my great grandfather.

What is your earliest memory?

Feeding an elephant, whilst being abroad.

When did you last cry, and why?

When an important person died in my life.

Who would you most like to meet?

Mark Zuckerberg and Michiel Beers.

What’s your favourite food?

Meat and pasta.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

James Hype.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

To the day I start working as a full time DJ and producer.

What book are you reading right now?

DJ Mag Magazines.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Telepathy.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Enjoy life to the fullest.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Upcoming 2022 Summer Hits.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Relaxing songs to heal your mind.