Martina Fenech: ‘Do whatever makes you happy even if it doesn’t look normal to others’

After her first-place triumph in her first singing competition back in 2016, Martina Fenech left her mark representing Malta at the EuroPop Contest in Berlin, igniting the flame to further pursue a music career. Since then, she has taken part in the Konkors Kanzunetta Indipendenza in 2018, and 2021 with no less than three songs. She is now working on new material.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I wake up early most of the time, about 5:30-6:00, and the first thing I do when I wake up is follow my skincare routine and brush my teeth.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

The best advice I’ve ever received was, to do whatever makes you happy even if it doesn’t look “normal” in someone else’s eyes… never let anyone control your life, or limit yourself because you think that someone else might judge your actions.

What do you never leave the house without?

My phone.

Pick three words that describe yourself.

Humourous, trustworthy and independent.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

By far, the greatest achievement in my life is that I’ve learned to love myself and give my body the freedom it deserves… as soon as you start loving yourself and the person you are becoming, other achievements will begin to take place in your life.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

This is something that I don’t share with people, but one of my guilty pleasures is using a muslin cloth to sleep.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

Life has taught me to appreciate every second because life is short and fragile; we’re here one minute, the next we’re not, so make the best out of it and make sure you have no regrets.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My laptop.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

Never try to impress someone who pretends to be cool because as soon as you start to get older you will realise that they aren’t actually the coolest people they expected to become.

Who’s your inspiration?

There isn’t one particular person who inspires me but if I had to choose, I would go for all those persons who at the moment are going through a lot in their lives but still trying to help others, for example, Bjorn Formosa.

What has been your biggest challenge?

Starting a degree as an 18-year-old whilst taking care of a 2-year-old.

If you weren’t a singer what would you be doing?

I would invest my time in a professional art career.

Do you believe in God?

Yes, I do.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

Dinner with my late aunt.

What’s your worst habit?

Nailbiting.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

I can go from one extreme to another I might start laughing or I might end up crying.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Kerry Washington.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

Close-minded people.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

‘My Way’ by Frank Sinatra.

What is your most treasured material possession?

Family photos.

What is your earliest memory?

When I was three years old, first day of kindergarten.

When did you last cry, and why?

A few days ago because I was stressed due to my thesis.

Who would you most like to meet?

One of my idols, Becky Hill. If she’s open to a collaboration, I wouldn’t say no, either.

What’s your favourite food?

Pasta.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Valentina Rossi.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

I would go back to the 1950s.

What book are you reading right now?

‘Reminders of Him’ by Colleen Hoover.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

To be invisible.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Attend a floating lantern festival.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Soft-rock.

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Pop music.