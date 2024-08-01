Fiorella Camilleri: 'Always be humble, generous, and kind to yourself and to the people around you'

Maltese-born flutist Fiorella Camilleri has been holding the sub principal flute/piccolo chair with the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, since 2004. Fiorella is an avid chamber musician. Her latest chamber music achievements include the founding of Duo Solis, flute and guitar duo, a mix between jazz and classical styles and Catal flute and guitar duo, specialising in Cuban music. The Catal duo will launch a monographic album later on this year featuring music by Cuban composer Eduardo Martin (July2019). In October 2019, Fiorella founded ‘Arcana Quintet’, specialising in music by Astor Piazzolla, featuring the flute, bandoneon, electric guitar, double bass and piano. Fiorella plays on a 14K Muramatsu flute and on a Philip Hammig granadilla wooden piccolo.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

First things first…feeding and cuddling my cat and immediately after that I make myself a big cup of coffee and stay in silence for 15 minutes.

What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

Always be humble, generous, and kind to yourself and to the people around you.

What do you never leave the house without?

Mobile phone, wallet and house and car keys.

Pick three words that describe yourself

Kind, smart and scattered... all over the place.

What do you consider to be your greatest achievement?

The release of my Cuban Album ‘Ilusyon y verdad’, with my Cuban guitarist. My projects combining music with international relations, which took me to Japan in 2016, India in 2019 and Cuba in 2020.

What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Eating cheese and chocolate and drinking a glass of red wine late at night, especially after a concert.

What is the most important lesson life has taught you?

That everything is temporary and that our life is continuously changing. Time is precious and we must make the most of it... doing nothing is also ‘making the most of your time’.

Property and cars aside what’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever bought?

My 14k Muramatsu flute.

What is one thing you wish you knew when you were younger?

To work on my self-confidence and to take more risks.

Who’s your inspiration?

My sister Vanessa, she’s brilliant in whatever she does. My 14-year-old nephew Sam, so competitive but so chilled at the same time. My parents, they are fantastic, a symbol of resilience, patience and unconditional love.

What has been your biggest challenge?

My emotional brain.

If you weren’t a musician, what would you be doing?

A neuroscientist.

Do you believe in God?

I always tend to revert to God when life becomes challenging and complicated, so my answer is yes, I do.

If you could have dinner with any person, dead or alive, who would it be?

With Vietnamese Buddhist monk Thich Nhat Hanh.

What’s your worst habit?

Two worst habits, biting my nails and overthinking.

What are you like when you’re drunk?

Never been drunk.

Who would you have play you in a film?

Julia Roberts in Eat Pray Love.

What is the trait you most deplore in others?

I hate lies… black or white or grey… I simply hate them.

What music would you have played at your funeral?

In my Life by John Lennon, Paul McCartney.

What is your most treasured material possession?

My golden flute.

What is your earliest memory?

Playing games in the street, with my neighbour friends after school and when homework was done. Games used to be mainly Catch and Hide and Seek. Of course, 30 years ago there was less or no traffic.

When did you last cry, and why?

Oh yesterday, I don’t know how I managed to fall on my back, infront of the work men at home. I started to cry with laughter, pain and embarrassment.

Who would you most like to meet?

Emmanuel Pahud, the principal flute of the Berlin Philharmonic.

What’s your favourite food?

Asian food – mostly Japanese.

Who’s your favourite person on social media right now?

Psychotherapist Dr Agnese Scappini. Her 60-second posts are inspiring and motivational.

If you could travel in time, where would you go?

Back to the 1930s and 1940s; the big band era, jazz and swing.

What book are you reading right now?

Dalai Lama L’Arte della Felicita.

If you could have any superpower, what would it be?

Teleportation.

What’s one thing you want to do before you die?

Travel around the world and live different cultures.

What music are you listening to at the moment?

Richard Galliano – Astor Piazzolla – Tango Nuevo (depends on the mood and what gives me inspiration for new music projects).

In the shower or when you’re working out, what do you sing/listen to?

Depending on the concerts and repertoire I have to prepare for.